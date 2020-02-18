Iran's judiciary says jailed German freed, returned home

2020/02/18 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran has freed a German citizen sentenced to three years in jail, the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday, a day after Tehran said a detained Iranian accused of violating U.S.sanctions had returned home from Germany.

“On Monday, a German citizen returned home.



He was arrested while ago and was sentenced to three years in jail for taking pictures from sensitive places,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised weekly news conference.



He did not give further details.

Iran said on Monday that Ahmad Khalili, who was arrested in Germany on a U.S.



request and subject to extradition to the United States, flew home on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been in Germany to attend a security conference in Munich.

“We insisted that first the Iranian citizen should return home...then the German citizen was allowed to leave Iran on Monday,” he said.