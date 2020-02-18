Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election

2020/02/18 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against “enemies”, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment’s popularity.

“America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians ...



a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies,” Khamenei tweeted.

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Feb.



21.