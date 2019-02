US forces forming armed Sunni faction in Iraq to counter Iran: MP

2019/02/17 | 00:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee claimedon Saturday that US forces are supporting a large number of tribal sheikhs andprominent leaders in Iraq’s western provinces to establish a military base forthe purpose of gaining public support and prolonging the stay of US troops inthe country.A member of the committee, who preferred not to be named,said in a press statement that the US forces are supporting the leaders oftribes to establish an armed faction and a military base in the westernprovinces, pointing out that "Washington seeks through these attempts tocreate public support in the western provinces for their combat troops toremain."According to observers, the US forces resorted to this stepafter getting the green light from President Donald Trump to form a frontinside Iraq with control of the Sunni provinces to prevent the spread of Iran’sarmed militias in preparation for the move against Tehran at a later stage.