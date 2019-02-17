عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


US forces forming armed Sunni faction in Iraq to counter Iran: MP
2019/02/17 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee claimed

on Saturday that US forces are supporting a large number of tribal sheikhs and

prominent leaders in Iraq’s western provinces to establish a military base for

the purpose of gaining public support and prolonging the stay of US troops in

the country.A member of the committee, who preferred not to be named,

said in a press statement that the US forces are supporting the leaders of

tribes to establish an armed faction and a military base in the western

provinces, pointing out that "Washington seeks through these attempts to

create public support in the western provinces for their combat troops to

remain."According to observers, the US forces resorted to this step

after getting the green light from President Donald Trump to form a front

inside Iraq with control of the Sunni provinces to prevent the spread of Iran’s

armed militias in preparation for the move against Tehran at a later stage.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW