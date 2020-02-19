Iraqi Forces Use Pellet Guns, Slingshots to Confront Protesters

2020/02/19 | 00:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi security forces on Monday used pellet guns and slingshots in a confrontation with protesters near Baghdad's Khilani square.Gunshots were heard during the clashes, and riot police also used steel ball ammo and teargas, protesters said.

A number of protesters were injured by steel ball ammunition and were treated by volunteer medics on site.

Protesters and security forces have been clashing almost every day near the Khilani area, which is close to Tahrir Square, the main protest camp.

An anti-government protest movement began Oct.



1 to decry rampant corruption, poor services and unemployment in Baghdad and Iraq's predominantly Shia south.

Over 500 have died since then under fire from security forces using live bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds.

