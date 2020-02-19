Horrifying CCTV Footage Shows IS Militant Opening Fire at Kurdish men in Kirkuk

2020/02/19 | 13:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

A footage from a CCTV camera has been circulating on social media showing the moment when an IS militant opens fire at a group of Kurdish men and kills four.The attack happened overnight on Tuesday when the men, said to be Kurdish nationals, were gathering at a small shop in Chakhmakha village of Dibis district, northwest of Kirkuk province.One IS militant appears in the footage approaching the window of the shop and immediately opening fire at the men before leaving the scene.Local officials previously told BasNews that four of the men died instantly and two of them were severely injured.