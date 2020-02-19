Protesters block roads in Diwaniyah refusing Allawi government

2020/02/19 | 14:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Angry protesters have blocked a vital street on Wednesday in

the center of Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq.This came at the time the political blocs are conducting

intensive dialogues to expedite the formation of the transitional government

headed by Mohamed Allawi.Activists said that the protesters blocked the street

leading to Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate, as an escalation step and a

warning to return the closure of the districts.Diwaniyah has witnessed since the start of the protests in

the center and south of the country, the closure of government departments, but

after the "blue hats" affiliated to the "Peace Brigades",

the military wing of the Sadrist movement attacked demonstrators in an attempt

to break up the sit-ins, official working hours in the departments in the

governorate have returned to normal.