Protesters block roads in Diwaniyah refusing Allawi government

the center of Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq.This came at the time the political blocs are conducting
intensive dialogues to expedite the formation of the transitional government
headed by Mohamed Allawi.Activists said that the protesters blocked the street
leading to Diwaniyah Municipality Directorate, as an escalation step and a
warning to return the closure of the districts.Diwaniyah has witnessed since the start of the protests in
the center and south of the country, the closure of government departments, but
after the "blue hats" affiliated to the "Peace Brigades",
the military wing of the Sadrist movement attacked demonstrators in an attempt
to break up the sit-ins, official working hours in the departments in the
governorate have returned to normal.