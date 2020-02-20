US sanctions Iranian officials for vetting parliamentary candidates

2020/02/20 | 18:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates for this week's parliamentary elections, in which thousands have been barred from running, AFP reported.

The targeted officials include Ahmad Jannati, a powerful cleric accused of overseeing the disqualification of candidates as part of the Guardian Council.



The ultra-conservative also plays a key role in a body that selects the regime's supreme leader.

"The Trump Administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime's malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

They include Ahmad Jannati, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, Siamak Rahpeyk, Mohammad Hasan Sadeghi Moghadam and Mohammad Yazdi, according to Reuters.