Iraq closes border crossing in Maysan as coronavirus spotted in Iran

2020/02/20 | 18:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi province of Maysan on

Thursday ordered closing the border crossing with Iran, known as Sheeb, amid an outbreak of the

new coronavirus in China, after three people have tested positive for the deadly

virus in Iran.“Two people have tested

positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of

confirmed cases to five in Iran,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur

said in a tweet.The border crossing closure

came as a precautionary measure, the authorities of the province said, without

specifying the closure period.