Iraq closes border crossing in Maysan as coronavirus spotted in Iran

2020/02/20 | 18:45 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Iraqi province of Maysan on
Thursday ordered closing the border crossing with Iran, known as Sheeb, amid an outbreak of the
new coronavirus in China, after three people have tested positive for the deadly
virus in Iran.“Two people have tested
positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of
confirmed cases to five in Iran,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur
said in a tweet.The border crossing closure
came as a precautionary measure, the authorities of the province said, without
specifying the closure period.