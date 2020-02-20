Security forces hit dozens of protesters with hunting rifles: IWDC

2020/02/20 | 21:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dozens of protesters were injured as security forces target them with hunting rifles, the Iraqi Warcrimes Documentation Center said on Twitter on Thursday.

The injured citizens were moved to protest tents in Al-Tahrir, Baghdad, for treatment, the NGO said, adding that they include serious injuries.

Amnesty International has expressed concerns over the "shocking" death tolls among protesters in Iraq, where hundreds of demonstrators have been killed since last October.