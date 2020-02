2020/02/20 | 23:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Turkey will activate Russian S-400 missile systems: minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems which it has bought from Russia and there should be “no doubt” about this.

Akar was speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

