Iraq bans Iranians from entering country via crossings over coronavirus

2020/02/21 | 01:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraq's state news agency said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.

Two Iranians who tested positive on Wednesday for the disease have died, while three tested positive on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to five, the Iranian health ministry said.