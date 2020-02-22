KRG Convenes Governors to Take Urgent Precautions against Coronavirus

2020/02/22 | 19:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

Relevant ministers of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have invited governors from the four provinces of Kurdistan Region to an urgent meeting for discussions about precautions against coronavirus.According to the information obtained by BasNews, the governor of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja will meet with the ministers of interior and health.New measures are expected to be taken by the officials after the meeting, BasNews reporter said.The KRG has already taken strict measures at airports and border crossings with Iran where 28 people are infected and five have died from the novel virus.