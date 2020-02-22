Woman in Canada tests positive for coronavirus after traveling to Iran: CNN

2020/02/22 | 20:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam has raised concerns over a woman who tested positive for coronavirus after recently returning from Iran, CNN reported.

"Any important cases linked to Iran could be an indicator that there is more widespread transmission than we know about," Tam said.

Iran only recently began reporting its first cases.



On Friday, the Middle Eastern country confirmed a total of 18 patients with coronavirus and four deaths.