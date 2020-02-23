Masjedi: Tehran stands by Iraq to rebuild it

2020/02/23 | 02:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Erj Masjedi, confirmed today, Saturday, that just as Iran stood by Iraq in fighting terrorism, it stands with all its economic weight on the side of Iraq for its reconstruction.

In my speech delivered during the memorial ceremony held on the occasion of the memorial of the martyrdom of Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim and the martyr leaders followed by INA, the Americans committed three crimes in the assassination of martyr leaders Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Qasim Soleimani, indicating that "the first crime It is that their aircraft entered the airspace of Iraq without prior permission from the government and did not declare that their aircraft were equipped with military weapons.

He added that "the second crime that America's drones entered into the airspace of Baghdad Civil Airport," noting that "the third and major crime is that the United States assassinated the martyr Al-Muhandis who is the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces on his country and also Soleimani, who was a guest of Iraq."