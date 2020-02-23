Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation

2020/02/23 | 15:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi on Sunday called

for the presidency of the parliament to hold a meeting on Monday, to discuss

holding an extraordinary session, based on Article 10 of the internal system of

the Council of Representatives.The statement pointed out that the meeting comes to consider

the request made to hold an extraordinary session to form the new government

and determine the date of the session.Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr returned to Iraq Saturday with a

threat to stage protests outside parliament unless lawmakers back the government of prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi in a confidence

vote.