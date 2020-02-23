Quake in rural Iran border region kills 9 in Turkey

2020/02/23 | 16:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Nine people died and hundreds of buildings collapsed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, injuring dozens in villages and towns in both countries, government officials said.

Three of those killed were children and 37 Turks were injured, including nine critically, Turkey's health ministry said.

The shallow tremor caused more than 1,000 buildings to collapse in Turkey, prompting a brief rescue effort to find those trapped under rubble.