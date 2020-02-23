MOI instructed to activate e-Visa project

2020/02/23 | 19:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Minister of Interior, Yassin Taher Al-Yasiri, instructed to study the activation of electronic visa project for all travelers.

Al-Yasiri chaired the meeting of the Ministry's Committee of Opinion NO one, 2020 where the deputy members of the Ministry attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the follow-up stages that were taken to implement the decisions of the opinion committee in the previous meeting, in addition to a number of issues and taking decisions that contribute to the development of the Ministry's work at the security, service, administrative level and various other work joints.