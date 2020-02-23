Iraqi security forces kill one, wound seven in Baghdad: sources

2020/02/23 | 23:25 - Source: Iraq News



Iraq is facing an extraordinary domestic crisis, with nearly 500 people killed since Oct.



1.



Protesters are demanding the ouster of what they see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference, mainly by Iran and the United States.



