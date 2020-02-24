Iraq confirms first coronavirus case in Najaf

2020/02/24 | 15:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an elderly Iranian national in the southern shrine city of Najaf, according to health officials, AFP reported.

Iraq, a country with a dilapidated healthcare system, often hosts pilgrims and religious students from Iran, where 12 people have died of the novel coronavirus since an outbreak there was first reported last week.

Iraq had blocked travel to and from the Islamic republic days before announcing a seminary student in Najaf was the country's first confirmed case.

Najaf's provincial health authority said the Iranian national had entered "before the ban was declared" in a statement on Monday.