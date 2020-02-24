Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus

2020/02/24 | 18:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Oman has suspended all flights from and to Iran after two Omani women coming from Tehran tested positive for coronavirus, the country announced on Monday.

The Omani health ministry said that the two infected women were quarantined in their houses, adding that they are in stable health condition, according to SEE.News.

The ministry also urged all Omani citizens not to travel to countries that recorded coronavirus cases.

China-originated Coronavirus, also known as (COVID-19), has now spread to seven Arab countries, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Lebanon, Oman, and Egypt.

On Monday, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq reported their first cases of the virus, meanwhile, the other Arab countries reported many cases over the last few days.The deadly virus has also been reported daily around the world.

In mainland China, 2,592 people have died, while more than 79,000 infections have been confirmed, according to government figures.

Other hundreds of cases have been confirmed elsewhere, as the virus is now present in at least 30 countries.