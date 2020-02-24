The Parliament forms a committee headed by Al-Kaabi to study the ministerial curriculum

2020/02/24 | 20:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi issued an order to form a representative committee to study the ministerial curriculum.

A statement of the media department of the council, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said today, Monday, "The committee will be chaired by First Deputy Hassan Al-Kaabi, the membership of Representatives Mohammed Al-Sudani, Vian Sabri, the legal advisor and consultant for legislative affairs, as well as the director general of the legal department to study the ministerial curriculum submitted by Accept the government and report to the council on it.



A source revealed earlier, today, Monday, the most prominent contents of the ministerial curriculum of the government of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi.

The source said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The government program will be short and not expanded," noting that "the priorities of the government curriculum are administrative reform, attention to sluggish projects and the completion of the budget law."