Coronavirus: Four new cases surface in Iraq

2020/02/25 | 18:25 - Source: Iraq News

Photo: ReutersBAGHDAD: Four new cases of coronavirus surfaced in Iraq on Tuesday, the infected were returning from the neighbouring country Iran, confirmed authorities.The country's total infected toll hit five today.The health ministry said the four were quarantined in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad, where the governor said authorities were implementing emergency measures to stymie a larger outbreak.The latest infections came a day after Iraq confirmed its first COVID-19 case, an Iranian national studying in a seminary in Najaf in southern Iraq.Read more: Pakistan seals Taftan border after coronavirus situation deteriorates in IranIraq last week banned travel to and from the Islamic Republic, which has recorded 15 deaths from COVID-19, the highest death toll outside China, the epidemic's epicentre.It closed its land borders with Iran, allowing passage only to returning Iraqis who would be screened, while Iraq's national airline suspended flights to the Islamic Republic.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Iraqi health ministry announced tightened measures to combat a coronavirus outbreak, urging citizens to refrain from holding celebrations and large gatherings.It said schools and universities in Najaf would be closed for 10 days and warned against non-essential travel to the region.



Read more: Number of new cases drop in China as death toll passes 2,000It also announced a fresh ban on the entry of non-Iraqis from affected countries Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Singapore.Iraq had previously closed its land border with Kuwait and banned the entry of non-Iraqis coming from China.



Concern has spread over social media in Iraq, with users expressing fear that the country cannot handle a coronavirus outbreak.Many hospitals in Iraq are poorly equipped or in disrepair and there are fewer than 10 doctors for every 10,000 people, the World Health Organization says.Read more: Iran health minister rejects reports of ‘50 deaths’ due to coronavirusAmid the growing alarm, Moqtada Sadr — a populist cleric with a cult-like following — rescinded an earlier call for his supporters to join anti-government rallies on Tuesday.

"For your health and safety, I forbid" you to protest, he wrote on Twitter.The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries since it emerged in December and is causing mounting alarm due to new outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.