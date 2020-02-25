Iran cancels of the flow of visiting religious sites to Iraq and Syria

2020/02/25 | 22:05 - Source: INA

Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Tuesday, the cancellation of the flow of convoys visiting the religious sites to Iraq and Syria.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech, "The enemies are trying to intimidate the people and prevent them from carrying out their activities,"

He added that the procedures for the prevention of Coronavirus are running smoothly, indicating that convoys visiting the holy shrines were cancelled and everyone should abide by the orders of the National Committee.

He pointed out that "his country has taken preventive measures for Coronavirus and it is running smoothly.