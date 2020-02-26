4 more get Coronavirus in Iraq

2020/02/26 | 12:55 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq has reported four new cases of coronavirus (covid-19), this time in Kirkuk province.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the four were from the same family, and had recently returned from Iran.

They have been placed in quarantine.

According to Reuters, Iraq has indefinitely extended an entry ban on travellers from China, Iran, Thailand, South Korean, Japan, Italy and Singapore.

(Source: Ministry of Health)