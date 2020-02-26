France reports its 1st coronavirus death

2020/02/26 | 20:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first French casualty of the illness, health officials said Wednesday, adding he had not travelled to an outbreak hotspot, AFP reported.

The man died overnight in a hospital in the capital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in hospital in mid-February.