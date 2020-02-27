US targets Iranian-backed militia active in Iraq -State Dept.

2020/02/27 | 06:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The United States on Wednesday blacklisted a senior member of Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, punishing it for its attacks targeting US forces, most recently for killing an American contractor in an Iraqi military base near the northern city of Kirkuk, Reuters reports.The US State Department said it has designated Ahmad al-Hamidawi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), Secretary General of Kataib Hezbollah (KH), an Iran-backed terrorist group active in Iraq and Syria, which Washington designated as terrorist organization in 2009.“The Kataib Hezbollah group continues to present a threat to US forces in Iraq,” Nathan Sales, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator, said at a news briefing.
“We’re adding to the pressure that has existed on this group for a decade.”Washington has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for increasingly regular rocketing and shelling of bases hosting US forces in Iraq and of the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.An attack last month hit the US Embassy compound itself, and a rocket attack on a military base in the north in December killed a US civilian contractor.
This triggered a string of events resulting in with the United States killing the top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike in Baghdad last month.READ: US sanctions 13 foreign entities for supporting Iran missile program
