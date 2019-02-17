Nasrallah: Iraqis are the one who defeated Daesh

2019/02/17 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BEIRUT
Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah asserted that Iraqis are the one who ended the fight against terrorism.
“We are standing strong against the Zionist entity,” he said during his televised statement.
He also added that even the biggest leaders of the Israeli Army don’t trust their armies.
