Nasrallah: Iraqis are the one who defeated Daesh
2019/02/17 | 12:55
INA

INA – BEIRUT



Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah asserted that Iraqis are the one who ended the fight against terrorism.



“We are standing strong against the Zionist entity,” he said during his televised statement.



He also added that even the biggest leaders of the Israeli Army don’t trust their armies.











