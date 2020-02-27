Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town - Turkish official

2020/02/27 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
“There are violent clashes in the region,” the official said.
Syrian government forces backed by Russian air power have launched an operation aimed at taking back the pivotal town of Saraqeb in northwest Syria from Turkey-backed rebels, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
“There are violent clashes in the region,” the official said.
The Turkey-backed rebels said earlier on Thursday they had recaptured Saraqeb, in what was the first major reverse for the Syrian army’s Russian-backed offensive.