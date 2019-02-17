Iran general accuses Pakistan of involvement in attack on Revolutionary Guard

2019/02/17 | 13:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran urged neighboring Pakistan on Saturday to crack down on militants who killed 27 of its Revolutionary Guards in an attack near the border or expect military action by Tehran "to punish the terrorists", state media reported.Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said: "If Pakistan does not carry out its responsibilities, Iran reserves the right to confront threats on its borders ... based on international law and will retaliate to punish the terrorists."A suicide car bomber killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday in a southeastern region where security forces are facing a rise in attacks by militants from the country’s Sunni Muslim minority.The group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack.Iran's authorities say militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighboring country to crack down on them.
