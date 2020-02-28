Health announces a new Corona condition in Kirkuk

2020/02/28 | 03:55 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

Ministry of Health and Environment announced upon a new infection with Coronavirus in Kirkuk.A statement by the Ministry to Iraqi News Agency INA stated that the Ministry of Health and Environment confirms its discovery of a new "confirmed" case of the new Corona virus in the Kirkuk of a 51-year-old man, who had returned to Iraq from Iran earlier.His condition was followed by the detachments of the Ministry of Health and samples were taken for him to perform the required laboratory tests, after quarantining him, pointing out that the result of laboratory tests was found positive and he is currently in one of the private hospitals to follow up his health status.The Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed taking all the required procedures to deal with the situation and the touchers according to the global health regulations, calling on institutions and citizens to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministerial Crisis Cell and Diwaniya Committee No.



55 of 2020 to confront the emerging corona virus.It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health and Environment announced today, Thursday, the registration of a new infection with the Corona virus in Al-Karkh Hospital in Baghdad, and it was quarantined in Al-Furat General Hospital.