Iraqi gov't claims considering protesters' demands yet oppresses them

2020/02/28 | 16:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Despite killings and kidnappings that have occurred during protests by security forces, Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim claimed that the government dealt with the demonstrations that Iraq witnessed as true demands, so it made quick measures to meet these demands and formed sub-committees in the Governorates to determine the needs and made direct dialogue.

Iraq’s conscious national institutions acknowledged the danger of this crisis and began to launch a number of national initiatives and projects, including the National Project for Youth Employment and explained that this project aims to establish long-term policies to activate the private sector to revitalize various economic sectors.

Regarding the violations that took place in the demonstrations, Hakim explained that the government immediately set up a national committee to investigate this.

With regard to women’s rights, empowerment and equality, the Minister affirmed that Iraq believes that empowering women and achieving gender equality forms an important basis for peace, prosperity, and community security, and hence sustainable development.

This came in a speech delivered by Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim in the high-level segment / 43rd session of the Human Rights Council.

The Minister expressed Iraq’s position regarding several regional and international events, including his affirmation of Iraq’s endeavor to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their country, stating his concern about the military operations taking place in Syria which hinders the efforts of the return of refugees and increases human suffering of the Syrian people.

Concerning Palestinian affairs, the Minister welcomed the report issued by the High Commissioner, that included a list of companies operating in illegal settlements established by the occupying authorities on the Palestinian territories and reaffirmed the position of Iraq in support of the Palestinian issue in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people the right to a decent life, the restoration of their lands, the return of refugees and the establishment of their independent state with Alquds Alshareef as its capital.

The Minister concluded his speech by stating that Iraq was keen to be an effective member of the Council during its membership period, and is grateful for the cooperation and support received from the Council and international organizations and agencies that helped us in our efforts to raise the level of human rights for all Iraqis, and we look forward to further cooperation in the future.