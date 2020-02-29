Attack by Syrian regime, Russia in Idlib 'reckless, brutal': UK

2020/02/29 | 17:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Britain on Friday condemned the Damascus regime and Russia for waging a "reckless and brutal" assault in the battleground Syrian province of Idlib, where 33 Turkish troops died in a bombardment, AFP reported.

Thursday's attack "only confirmed the reckless and brutal nature of the offensive which the Syrian regime and Russia are conducting in Idlib," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said, adding that London will push for tighter sanctions against Damascus.