Iraqi Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman

AMMAN,— Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived on an official visit to Jordan on Sunday where he met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss security and investment.

Bilateral ties and trade relations led discussions between the Masrour Barzani, and King Abdullah II during a meeting in Amman on Sunday.

Barzani was accompanied by the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Minister, Reber Ahmed, Minister of Anfal and Martyrs Affairs, Abdulla Haji-Mahmood, and the Head of Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), Safeen Dizayee.

King Abdullah II reaffirmed that Jordan will continue to stand by Iraq and Kurdistan Region and its people in their efforts towards a prosperous future, according to a Royal Court statement.

“I am looking forward to wide-ranging talks with King Abdullah and his government, not least on the shared challenges faced by the Kurdistan Region and Jordan in terms of the ongoing terrorist threat and what we can do together to improve our collective security,” Barzani said in a statement after reaching Amman.

The discussions will also help to realize “the huge potential to grow our bilateral trade and investment in the years to come,” he added.

The visit is Barzani’s first to Jordan since taking up his current post in July 2019.

