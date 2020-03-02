King receives PM of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

2020/03/02 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- AMMONNEWS - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, received Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani.During the meeting, which took place at Basman Palace and was attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, King Abdullah reaffirmed the strong, brotherly ties between Jordan and Iraq, and keenness to enhance them across various sectors, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to stand by Iraq and its people in their efforts towards a prosperous future for their country.Discussions covered cooperation between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region and ways to expand it, especially in economic sectors.The meeting also touched on efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, in addition to efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kemal Al Nasser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj.
Gen.
Yousef Hneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj.
Gen.
Ahmad Husni, and the accompanying delegation from the government of the Kurdistan Region attended the meeting.
