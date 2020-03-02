UNAMI Media Advisory: UN Security Council meeting on situation concerning Iraq | Tuesday, 3 March 2020 [EN/AR/KU]

2020/03/02 | 11:05 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: UN Assistance Mission for Iraq

The United Nations Security Council will hold a session on the situation concerning Iraq on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



New York time (6:00 p.m.



Baghdad time).



Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms.



Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, is expected to brief the session shortly after it commences.

Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert will brief on developments in Iraq and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).



The latest report of the Secretary-General to the Security Council can be found on: http://bit.ly/2fzjify

The session will be broadcast live at: http://webtv.un.org/ and simultaneous Arabic interpretation will be available.

Text of the SRSG’s briefing will be disseminated and posted on the website www.uniraq.org, and on

, Twitter.com/UNIraq