Abdul Mahdi: Resorting to voluntary absence

2020/03/02 | 20:15 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

The resigned Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi released a statement that included the following,

“I announced on February 19th, 2020 that the constitutional deadline of 30 days to gain the confidence of the Parliament in the new government and its cabinet expires on March 2nd, 2020 and stated that with the end of this period, I will have no choice but to resort to the solutions stipulated in the constitution or the internal system of the cabinet,”

“I express my deep regret at the failure of Brother Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi in his mission to form the new government, which requires us to take the appropriate action,”

“I invite the parliament to hold an exceptional session to finalize the election law, the electoral districts and commissions,”

“In addition to that, the parliament is to dissolve itself within 60 days before the mentioned date and that another fund is to be organized in addition to the ballot boxes or on the back of the election coupon to conduct a referendum on constitutional amendments, that the esteemed parliament may approve according to its mechanisms before dissolving itself,”

“Also, assigning one of the deputy prime ministers or one of the ministers, the responsibility of managing the cabinet sessions and managing daily matters, according to Article (3) of the internal system of the cabinet.



It is a measure that we began to implement since Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi was tasked with forming the new government,”

“The internal system of the cabinet specifies, in particular; Articles (20) and (29) and Order No.



68 of 2004; that the Ministerial Council for National Security is responsible for ‘facilitating and coordinating the national security policy between ministries and institutions of the Iraqi government charged with national security issues’ and operates under the control of the PM; the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,”

“The National Security Adviser continues to exercise the role of the Secretariat of the Ministerial Council for National Security, organizing its agenda and communicating its decisions in accordance with the established work contexts,”

“The Office of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in the Prime Minister’s Office coordinates between the Prime Minister and the Ministerial Council and National Security, and assigns one of the Council members to manage the Council’s meetings for the National Security during the absence of the Prime Minister, without empowering the authorities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,”

“We call for the formation of the new government as soon as possible in accordance with Article (76) of the constitution.



Neither the caretaker government is the right solution that Iraq needs in these sensitive circumstances, nor is absenteeism or vacancy of ideal solutions, and we hope that the constitutional institutions concerned bear their responsibilities, according to the terms and contexts established by the constitution,”