Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

2020/03/02 | 23:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Adil Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq's caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec.



4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy.