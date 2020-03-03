Turkey says Syrian government warplane shot down

2020/03/03 | 13:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a warplane of the Syrian government forces had been shot down in the course of a Turkish-led military offensive launched in northwest Syria to push back the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

The ministry described the downed jet as an L-39 warplane.

The state-run news agency SANA reported that a Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday.

Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold.