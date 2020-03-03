WFP Iraq Situation Report #71, January 2020

2020/03/03 | 18:15 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Source: World Food Programme

Highlights

• In January, WFP delivered food assistance to 375,436 people in 11 governorates, reaching 56 percent of the monthly target of 665,782 people.



This was mainly due to delays in the start of school feeding in some locations, because of the civil unrest.





• In 2020, WFP continues coordination with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), to ensure value for money in the use of resources for the IDP response.



As in 2019, this is expected to result in significant savings during the year.





• WFP needs an additional USD 62.8 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through August 2020.

In Numbers

1.41 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.6 million returnees (IOM)

337,351 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP

247,568 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

38,085 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP

Situation Update

Protests against the Government continue in Iraq (except in the Kurdistan Region and some northern areas).

In early January, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards was killed in Baghdad in a US air raid, along with the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias, which since created a more tense security situation in Iraq.

By the end of January 2020, over 20,000 people have fled from northeast Syria into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, following the Turkish operations that started in October.