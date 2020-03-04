Kremlin hopes Putin, Erdogan can agree joint measures at Syria talks


2020/03/04 | 15:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would be able to agree on a set of joint measures for the Syrian province of Idlib when they meet for talks in Moscow on Thursday. 

“We plan to discuss the Idlib crisis...

We expect to reach a common understanding on the crisis, the cause of the crisis, the harmful effects of the crisis and arrive at a set of necessary joint measures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib in talks with Putin this week.

