More than 100 people released from coronavirus quarantine in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/03/06 | 13:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- More than 100 people released from coronavirus quarantine in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, March 6, 2020.Photo: Screengrab/K24 TV

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Sulaimani Health Directorate said on Friday that 116 residents of Iraqi Kurdistan Region who recently returned from Iran have been allowed to go home after they completed their fourteen-day quarantine period and all their tests came back negative for coronavirus.

Sulaimani Health Directorate spokesperson Yad Naqshbandi said during a press conference that there are 583 people still in quarantine, but that they will finish the required isolation period on Sunday and will be released after the directorate tests them again.

Naqshbandi said the directorate has eight quarantine places in Sulaimani and that no one can leave until they finish their fourteen days inside.



Health authorities believe that the incubation period for the virus is approximately two weeks and has been used as the standard quarantine period in many countries.

Earlier, the Erbil Health Directorate told NRT TV that more than 300 people in Erbil and Soran have also been released from quarantine.

Hundreds of people are under supervision and quarantined at 13 locations in Iraqi Kurdistan after returning from Iran, where a significant outbreak of the disease is ongoing.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Health Ministry, the Kurdistan Region has recorded eight cases of coronavirus, including one death, all located in Sulaimani.

Iran is experiencing a major outbreak of the disease, which has now killed at least 100 people there and infected thousands.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late 2019 and has infected about 99,600 people and killed more than 3,383, the vast majority in China.

