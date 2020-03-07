A new mechanisms in choosing the prime minister’s candidate

2020/03/07 | 19:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Nassar Al-Hajj

A Parliamentary Bloc revealed the presence of a parliamentary movement to pressure political leaders to nominate a youth figure to the premiership.

In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), member of the bloc, MP Hassan Faddad, said: "There is a new movement within the House of Representatives of young members of the Shiite blocs to pressure the leaders of their blocs for the purpose of specifying that the Prime Minister-designate is completely different from his predecessor," explaining that " The specifications include being a young person and within the career service according to the retirement law, and that he is a citizen of the interior and does not have any dual citizenship, as well as his name was not presented as a candidate in the past, and that he is not rejected or controversial, in addition to other specifications.