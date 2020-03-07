RJA: Our trips are continuing with Baghdad - Amman - INA


2020/03/07 | 19:40 - Source: INA
 Today, Saturday, Royal Jordanian Airlines confirmed that it will continue its flights to Baghdad.

 The director of the Royal Jordanian Airlines, Abdullah Al-Zyoud, said in a statement that the Iraqi News Agency (INA) received a copy of it: "The company's flights between the Jordanian and Iraqi capitals are still continuing," noting that what is happening during this period is only canceling some flights to  Baghdad and a number of other destinations for reasons related to the weak demand from travelers and the decline in travel traffic regionally and internationally due to the spread of Corona virus.

