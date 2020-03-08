Iraq halts railway movement between Baghdad, Basra over coronavirus

2020/03/08 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi Republic Railways Company on Saturday halted passenger train

movement between Baghdad and Basra until further notice, over coronavirus

fears.“This decision taken comes as part of preventive measures required to avoid

the repercussions of the spread of coronavirus,” the company said, adding that

it cares about the safety of citizens coming and leaving via trains.Iraq's Ministry of Health on Saturday evening confirmed a total of eight

new cases of coronavirus in the country.