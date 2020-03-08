Iraq halts railway movement between Baghdad, Basra over coronavirus

2020/03/08 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
The Iraqi Republic Railways Company on Saturday halted passenger train
movement between Baghdad and Basra until further notice, over coronavirus
fears.“This decision taken comes as part of preventive measures required to avoid
the repercussions of the spread of coronavirus,” the company said, adding that
it cares about the safety of citizens coming and leaving via trains.Iraq's Ministry of Health on Saturday evening confirmed a total of eight
new cases of coronavirus in the country.