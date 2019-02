US General Discuss Future Threat of Isis in Iraq visit

2019/02/17 | 20:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thegeneral overseeing US forces in the Middle East arrived in Iraq on Sunday,February 17th, for discussions between US and Iraqi officials expected to focuson ensuring that the terrorist group Isis cannot return after US troopswithdraw from neighboring Syria.Althoughthe US Army General Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command made noremarks to reporters upon landing in Iraq, Reuters News Agency reported that hewas expected to get battlefield briefings on the final push to retake theremnants of Isis that was once vast territory in Syria.Accordingto Reuters, Votel was also expected to discuss with officials in Baghdad whatimpact the US withdrawal might have on Iraq, where Isis has already shifted toguerrilla hit-and-run tactics after losing all its territory.Votelpreviously ruled out that President Trump's withdrawal of more than 2,000troops from Syria would significantly alter US troop levels in Iraq, where theUnited States has more than 5,000 forces. Thoseforce numbers would stay "more or less steady," he confirmed.TheUS Army General told reporters traveling with him last week that his country willwant to make sure that it gets the right capabilities on the ground to supportthe Iraqis going forward. He added: “But I don't necessarily think that willresult in an expanded footprint by the United States or by the coalitionforces". InDecember Trump made a surprise decision to withdraw US troops from Syria thatconfounded his national security team and led to the resignation of his defensesecretary, Jim Mattis. It also shocked US allies and sent generals like Votelscrambling to carry out the withdrawal in a way that best preserves as manygains as possible.