عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


US General Discuss Future Threat of Isis in Iraq visit
2019/02/17 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

general overseeing US forces in the Middle East arrived in Iraq on Sunday,

February 17th, for discussions between US and Iraqi officials expected to focus

on ensuring that the terrorist group Isis cannot return after US troops

withdraw from neighboring Syria.Although

the US Army General Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command made no

remarks to reporters upon landing in Iraq, Reuters News Agency reported that he

was expected to get battlefield briefings on the final push to retake the

remnants of Isis that was once vast territory in Syria.According

to Reuters, Votel was also expected to discuss with officials in Baghdad what

impact the US withdrawal might have on Iraq, where Isis has already shifted to

guerrilla hit-and-run tactics after losing all its territory.Votel

previously ruled out that President Trump's withdrawal of more than 2,000

troops from Syria would significantly alter US troop levels in Iraq, where the

United States has more than 5,000 forces. Those

force numbers would stay "more or less steady," he confirmed.The

US Army General told reporters traveling with him last week that his country will

want to make sure that it gets the right capabilities on the ground to support

the Iraqis going forward. He added: “But I don't necessarily think that will

result in an expanded footprint by the United States or by the coalition

forces". In

December Trump made a surprise decision to withdraw US troops from Syria that

confounded his national security team and led to the resignation of his defense

secretary, Jim Mattis. It also shocked US allies and sent generals like Votel

scrambling to carry out the withdrawal in a way that best preserves as many

gains as possible.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW