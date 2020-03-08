Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk


2020/03/08 | 18:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
Iraqi federal police forces discovered and destroyed two ISIS hideouts in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk on Sunday.

Federal Police said in a statement that the their forces discovered two hideouts near Rashad district of Kirkuk where the jihadists had hidden explosive devices.Four bombs were seized from the two locations.

A specialized military engineering team defused the explosives safely.

