Iraqi Police Destroy Two ISIS Hideouts in Kirkuk

2020/03/08 | 18:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Federal Police said in a statement that the their forces discovered two hideouts near Rashad district of Kirkuk where the jihadists had hidden explosive devices.Four bombs were seized from the two locations.
Iraqi federal police forces discovered and destroyed two ISIS hideouts in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk on Sunday.
A specialized military engineering team defused the explosives safely.