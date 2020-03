Egypt FM: al-Sisi message focused on relations and Nahdha Dam

2020/03/08 | 21:05 - Source: INA

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Samih Shoukry, arrived today’s Sunday, to Iraq on a visit that includes a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Iraqi President Barham Salih.

"The message from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to Iraqi President Barham Salih is related to recent developments including water rights, al-Nahdha Dam, bilateral regional and international developments between Iraq and Egypt," said Shoukry in an exclusive statement to Iraqi News Agency (INA).