Health records 6 new cases of Corona

2020/03/09 | 01:10 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Ministry of Health and Environment announced upon six new cases of Coronavirus.

"The central ministry's labs confirmed the diagnosis of six new cases of the emerging Coronavirus in Muthanna, Anbar, Dhi Qar, Najaf, Baghdad and Maysan," said the ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, in a statement to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He pointed out that "the ministry has taken all required procedures and according to the global health regulations to deal with the cases and contacts, and provide them with the required medical services,"

Al-Badr asserted the necessity of implementing the decisions of Committee Order No.



55, 2020 and the accountability of all violators, stressing "the need to follow personal and community prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of this disease,"