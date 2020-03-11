Baghdad reopens a closed road for 17 years

2020/03/11 | 15:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad`s Municipality announced opening a road that has

been closed for 17 years ago south of the capital.

A statement of the Municipality received said: "Al-Dora

municipality, one of the secretariat staff began lifting the concrete blocks

and opening the road linking Abu Dsheer area in Halija area, which is called

the oil line road, after obtaining the necessary approvals."

The statement added that "the municipal staff started a

campaign to clean and rehabilitate the road, especially since it has been

closed for 17 years."

In the past two years, the Municipality of Baghdad has been

opening the closed roads since 2003 and raising the concrete blocks from the

main and subsidiary streets in the Iraqi capital.