Baghdad reopens a closed road for 17 years

2020/03/11 | 15:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Baghdad`s Municipality announced opening a road that has
been closed for 17 years ago south of the capital.
A statement of the Municipality received said: "Al-Dora
municipality, one of the secretariat staff began lifting the concrete blocks
and opening the road linking Abu Dsheer area in Halija area, which is called
the oil line road, after obtaining the necessary approvals."
The statement added that "the municipal staff started a
campaign to clean and rehabilitate the road, especially since it has been
closed for 17 years."
In the past two years, the Municipality of Baghdad has been
opening the closed roads since 2003 and raising the concrete blocks from the
main and subsidiary streets in the Iraqi capital.