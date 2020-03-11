Community Based Protection (CBP) Activities in Iraq - 2019 Achievements & 2020 Needs

2020/03/11 | 17:25 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster

The National Protection Cluster (NPC) and its partners continue to highlight the importance of CBP activities which empower communities to protect themselves and realize their rights.



In 2020, community-based interventions with a view to enhancing peaceful coexistence and fostering durable solutions in communities recovering from the conflict will continue to be essential.

2019 HRP CBP Response at a glance

24 districts across 8 governorates prioritized.

31,400 people targeted with CBP interventions.

95,129 people reached with General Protection CBP interventions and 2,508 community members trained on GP approaches.

In 2019, NPC partners operated 129 GP community centers, 1,279 CP clubs and 111 women static centers.

24 partners implementing CBP activities in 2019.

Challenges

Limited interest from community members to take part in community committees.

Create sustainable community groups without having incentives limits community members motivation and engagement.

Keep community groups running after the CBP intervention is over.

Very few female community leaders in leadership positions limiting their representation and participation.

Proposed Solutions to overcome challenges

Provision of incentives and materials.

Capacity building plan, revised criteria for members of the committees.

Clear objectives in running CBP activities to create sustainable actions/outcomes.

Negotiate with government departments to acknowledge that CBP activities form part of an important community structure.

Advocacy

Emphasize the importance of community ownership with members and key stakeholders.

Encourage female participation in leadership position.

Strengthen coordination with government departments to improve on basic services delivery for community members.

Promote implementation of CBP activities, including peaceful co-existence interventions, that aim to minimize inter-communal tensions and contribute to the protection of minorities and persons with perceived affiliation to extremists.